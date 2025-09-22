 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20074385 Edited 22 September 2025 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
No need to delete old saving files if you were playing with version 1.0.1+
Changelist:
- balance fixes;
- first arenas are less challenging;
- experimental snapping aim assist (turned off by default, a lot of work to do with that but could help you a little bit already)

