No need to delete old saving files if you were playing with version 1.0.1+
Changelist:
- balance fixes;
- first arenas are less challenging;
- experimental snapping aim assist (turned off by default, a lot of work to do with that but could help you a little bit already)
Non-public playtest update v1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3780561
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update