Abomination (Forest level 30 boss): damage from 500 to 750, health from 12000 to 16000.

Made very deep endless endgame enemy units health and damage scale more.

Fixed damage scaling not working properly on enemy ranged units in very deep endless endgame (they didn’t have as high damage as they should have had).

Fixed a bug with Chryon’s attack not freezing when hitting Elven Defenders or Sentinels.