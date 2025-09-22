This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Riders,

As we announced in the last update, we have reworked our multiplayer netcode over the last few months and need some help testing it today.

Therefore at 12pm CEST today we have start a 24 hour beta test on Steam and would be super grateful if you could take some time and help us test the new code before we roll it out on all platforms.

You do need to own the game on Steam to participate.

Here is how to enter today's beta:

On Seam select Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders in your Steam library.

Make a right click and select properties.

Select the Betas Entry from the list.

In the drop down menu select public_beta.

Your game will update now and afterwards you can start it normally to participate in the beta. If you don't see a beta branch in the branch selection you have to restart your Steam client first.

If you have any problems, questions, feedback, etc please let us know in the Steam forum or on our Discord: https://discord.gg/lonelymountains.



Thank you all for your help!

Your Megagons