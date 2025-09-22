Some time ago, we shared our vision of Liftoff evolving from a simulator we build for you into one you can completely shape yourself. Today, we’re taking another step toward that future with the launch of the OSD Editor.

Changelist

Added OSD editor tool, Added a 'friend' icon on the leaderboards to highlight the scores of pilots you're friends with on Steam,

Added a 'Delete Record' button for pilots to delete their record on a leaderboard,

Updated the leaderboards where clicking on your personal entry will make it scroll to that entry on the leaderboard,

Fixed issue in multiplayer where returning to the game lobby from a race score screen will put you back in that result screen when coming back from the game lobby





Pimp My HUD

Now you decide how your On-Screen Display looks and feels: pick the elements you need, choose their colors, and place them wherever you like. Go for a razor-sharp pro racer setup or unleash something totally off-the-wall.

And here’s where it gets fun: every layout can be shared on the Steam Workshop.

That means you won’t just be downloading cool ideas, you’ll probably stumble across some of the most brilliant, ridiculous, and downright unhinged layouts you never knew you needed. How it works: