Some time ago, we shared our vision of Liftoff evolving from a simulator we build for you into one you can completely shape yourself. Today, we’re taking another step toward that future with the launch of the OSD Editor.
Changelist
Pimp My HUD
Now you decide how your On-Screen Display looks and feels: pick the elements you need, choose their colors, and place them wherever you like. Go for a razor-sharp pro racer setup or unleash something totally off-the-wall.
And here’s where it gets fun: every layout can be shared on the Steam Workshop.
That means you won’t just be downloading cool ideas, you’ll probably stumble across some of the most brilliant, ridiculous, and downright unhinged layouts you never knew you needed. How it works:
Changed files in this update