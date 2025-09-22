 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20074185 Edited 22 September 2025 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Bug fix: Occasionally, when the game ends due to maximum hearts being reduced by Durian, the game over screen does not appear and the score is not recorded.
Durian’s maximum heart reduction: 2 → 1
Added an effect to show the movement trajectory of fruits.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3953081
