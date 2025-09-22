Hello Hunters around the world! [Hunter Roulette] will undergo a non-maintenance update today. The main changes are as follows:

1. Due to positive feedback on Arcade Mode, the distribution of Arcade Tokens has been increased: previously 5 tokens every 36 hours, now 5 tokens every 24 hours.

2. The new Ultimate Purgatory Pass mistakenly granted 20 Basic Battle Badge Choice Pack and 2 Supply Box Exploration Cards. The correct rewards are 5 Rare Supply Boxes and 4 Epic Supply Boxes. All affected players will receive the missing rewards via in-game mail within three business days.

Mad Bunny - Yu