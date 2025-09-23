A new hotfix has been released. Read below for the full changelog:
Changes
- Larval Horrors in the Dark Dregs' final encounter have a larger attack range.
- House Pets (ie, cats, turtles, etc) can no longer open doors
- Restored the start/stop button for "Machine" style objects (Compost Bin, Grinder, etc)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where it was not possible to select the "Bed" spawn point while dead when using a controller
- Fixed falling out of the world when entering the Dregs with the Event System disabled
- Consuming Set's Antidote no longer prevents Corruption from being applied when wielding certain items
