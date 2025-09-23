 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20074076 Edited 23 September 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A new hotfix has been released. Read below for the full changelog:

Changes

  • Larval Horrors in the Dark Dregs' final encounter have a larger attack range.
  • House Pets (ie, cats, turtles, etc) can no longer open doors
  • Restored the start/stop button for "Machine" style objects (Compost Bin, Grinder, etc)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where it was not possible to select the "Bed" spawn point while dead when using a controller
  • Fixed falling out of the world when entering the Dregs with the Event System disabled
  • Consuming Set's Antidote no longer prevents Corruption from being applied when wielding certain items

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Conan Exiles Content Depot 440901
Windows 64-bit Conan Exiles Binaries Depot 440902
