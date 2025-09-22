Hey everyone! There's a few more bugfixes coming up, after the Silksong Haze finally faded. For now, here is what was fixed.
In addition, I adjusted the pricing a bit. I hope more people feel encouraged trying the game out, and enjoying it!
Another small bugfix patch
