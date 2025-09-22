 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast The Leviathan's fantasy skate. Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20074044 Edited 22 September 2025 – 09:46:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! There's a few more bugfixes coming up, after the Silksong Haze finally faded. For now, here is what was fixed.

In addition, I adjusted the pricing a bit. I hope more people feel encouraged trying the game out, and enjoying it!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3402391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link