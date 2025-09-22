Conquest & Balance - available now
Conquest for Turtle
- Between War and Peace
Earn the trust of the Kobold King by increasing your reputation with him, while defending him from enemy attacks. His survival is key to your conquest
- Sacred Lands
Four powerful stones lie at the center of the land, each empowering a different path to victory: Domination, fame, trade, and wisdom. Control them wisely to gain the upper hand
- War is not an option
Fafnir demands regular offerings. The clan that offers the least will face his wrath. Be generous or be destroyed.
Conquest for Hyppogriff
- Monuments of the Ancients
The gods watch from above, hungry for tribute. Through sacred forges, you must raise mighty monuments to earn their blessing. Only those who honor them shall survive the trial to come.
- Storm of Scales and Steel
Deadly wyverns soar above, only the strongest armies will survive. Fortify your forces, dominate your foes, and claim victory through fire and steel.
- Walls Will Fall
Lay siege to the enemy's fortress and break its walls. Defend your forces against relentless counterattacks and claim victory through strength and strategy.
BalancingFollowing your feedback, we’ve made some balance adjustments to the Snake and the Horse! We heard your concerns about the Snake having too much of an advantage, so some of its skills (Rapacious and Cloaked) have been scaled back to make fights fairer for opponents. As for the Horse, we’ve implemented community suggestions to give it a stronger start (and it also received a nice little surprise)!”!
If you want to have the details, read more below
Full patch notes
what's next?We’ve been working on the next update for a while now, but it’s still too early to share any details. Stay tuned as we’ll have more to reveal later that year!
Thank you for playing Northgard and see you there!
- The Northgard team
