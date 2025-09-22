Conquest & Balance - available now

Conquest for Turtle

Between War and Peace

Earn the trust of the Kobold King by increasing your reputation with him, while defending him from enemy attacks. His survival is key to your conquest



Sacred Lands

Four powerful stones lie at the center of the land, each empowering a different path to victory: Domination, fame, trade, and wisdom. Control them wisely to gain the upper hand



War is not an option

Fafnir demands regular offerings. The clan that offers the least will face his wrath. Be generous or be destroyed.



Conquest for Hyppogriff

Monuments of the Ancients

The gods watch from above, hungry for tribute. Through sacred forges, you must raise mighty monuments to earn their blessing. Only those who honor them shall survive the trial to come.



Storm of Scales and Steel

Deadly wyverns soar above, only the strongest armies will survive. Fortify your forces, dominate your foes, and claim victory through fire and steel.



Walls Will Fall

Lay siege to the enemy's fortress and break its walls. Defend your forces against relentless counterattacks and claim victory through strength and strategy.



Balancing

what's next?

If you want to have the details, read more belowWe’ve been working on the next update for a while now, but it’s still too early to share any details. Stay tuned as we’ll have more toThank you for playing Northgard and see you there!