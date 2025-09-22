 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20073984 Edited 22 September 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimize network communication to reduce latency

Optimize the model to improve picture smoothness

Increase rendering speed and boost frame rate

Changed files in this update

Depot 3536481
