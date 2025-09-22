The cauldron is bubbling, candles are glowing, and your witchy shop is ready for business! ✨🧹

Witchy Business has officially launched, and it’s time for you to run your very own witchcraft store filled with potions, oddities, and a little magical mayhem.





What Awaits You

🌿 Grow herbs and flowers in your sanctuary garden

🔮 Collect oddities and minerals in the wild

⚗️ Brew potions with interactive mini-games

🐸 Hex pesky thieves before they steal your coins

🐱 Care for your familiar (yes, Lucipurr is watching you)

🏪 Upgrade and customize your shop to your liking





Play Your Way

Whether you want a calm and cozy vibe in Relaxed Mode or a high-paced magical challenge in Mayhem Mode, the choice is yours. Build your reputation, unlock rare recipes, and decide what kind of witch you’ll become.





Achievement Hunters Rejoice

Witchy Business launches with 50 Achievements to earn! From potion-brewing perfection to clever customer service, there’s a little magic waiting in every milestone.





Join the Coven

Thank you to everyone who wishlisted and supported us during development. Your feedback made the shop what it is today. Now it’s your turn to mix, match, hex, and thrive!





40% Special Launch Discount

To celebrate the grand opening, Witchy Business is available with a 40% OFF release discount! Don’t miss this chance to grab your broom and join the chaos at a magical price.



💜 Add Witchy Business to your collection today and let the witching hour begin!

👉 Play Witchy Business on Steam



