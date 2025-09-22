Released! Unleashed! Let Loose! Out! Out right now!

We made it! Hidden Dogs: In the Dog House is out! We cannot wait for you to play!

We've got 15 levels.

We've got Rolo, Weenie, Biff and Shep with their stories to tell.

We've got literally hundreds of dogs to find.

We've got over a hundred items to find. They're scatted all over the place (those pesky mutts!).

We've got music, we've got a whistle, we've got a bunch of silly dog sounds.

Oh, don't you worry - there's loads of stuff, we've got you covered!

Plus, we won't be stopping here, we've got plans for the future! Plans. They are afoot.

In the meantime; we want your screenshots, we want your favourite mutts, we want to see photos of your dogs, we want to put your dogs in the game, we want competitions, with prizes, and we want stickers!

Mostly, we want your feedback!

Let us know how we're doing, let us know what you want. Help us shape the future of Hidden Dogs!

Woof.