 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast The Leviathan's fantasy skate. Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20073969 Edited 22 September 2025 – 09:59:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Released! Unleashed! Let Loose! Out! Out right now!

We made it! Hidden Dogs: In the Dog House is out! We cannot wait for you to play!

We've got 15 levels.

We've got Rolo, Weenie, Biff and Shep with their stories to tell.

We've got literally hundreds of dogs to find.

We've got over a hundred items to find. They're scatted all over the place (those pesky mutts!).

We've got music, we've got a whistle, we've got a bunch of silly dog sounds.

Oh, don't you worry - there's loads of stuff, we've got you covered!

Plus, we won't be stopping here, we've got plans for the future! Plans. They are afoot.

In the meantime; we want your screenshots, we want your favourite mutts, we want to see photos of your dogs, we want to put your dogs in the game, we want competitions, with prizes, and we want stickers!

Mostly, we want your feedback!

Let us know how we're doing, let us know what you want. Help us shape the future of Hidden Dogs!

Woof.

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link