- Added a new installment gear: Magic Powder.
- Added a contract to obtain Magic Powder.
- Added Bandit Record and Achievements for Magic Powder.
- Added a Shuffle function to the jukebox.
- Improved the behavior of the progress bar for abnormal states.
- Fixed a UI bug in Albert's Workshop.
- Fixed a bug where damage increased when equipping the Predator Scope.
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1142
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update