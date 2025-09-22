 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast The Leviathan's fantasy skate. Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20073914 Edited 22 September 2025 – 09:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added a new installment gear: Magic Powder.
- Added a contract to obtain Magic Powder.
- Added Bandit Record and Achievements for Magic Powder.
- Added a Shuffle function to the jukebox.
- Improved the behavior of the progress bar for abnormal states.
- Fixed a UI bug in Albert's Workshop.
- Fixed a bug where damage increased when equipping the Predator Scope.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2475011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link