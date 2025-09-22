- Added d-pad support for controlling the player character

- Added headbobbing toggle in accessibility menu (only applicable in first person areas)

- Steam username being displayed in the intro may now be disabled from the accessibility menu, in case you're streaming the game and don't want your username to be exposed

- Added shader preloading to improve performance during the game

- Fixed visual bugs in Carcosa area

- Main menu fixes

- General performance improvements, mainly in field and suburbs areas

- Other real secret and mysterious minor changes ;)

