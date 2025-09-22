- Added d-pad support for controlling the player character
- Added headbobbing toggle in accessibility menu (only applicable in first person areas)
- Steam username being displayed in the intro may now be disabled from the accessibility menu, in case you're streaming the game and don't want your username to be exposed
- Added shader preloading to improve performance during the game
- Fixed visual bugs in Carcosa area
- Main menu fixes
- General performance improvements, mainly in field and suburbs areas
- Other real secret and mysterious minor changes ;)
Patch 1.0.9
Update notes via Steam Community
