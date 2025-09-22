Added a new quest from Jürgen Stelm — no one can clear the good name of the great Führer better than you.
Fixed a bug that prevented assigning an agent to a secret if you already had an active one.
Fixed a bug that could cause a softlock if you clicked on the film’s widget on the map.
Fixed an issue where advertising would not appear for your first film if you started without the introduction.
Some minor fixes in the quest system.
Important news!
The next update, 0.8.50.20EA, arrives this Thursday. With it, all saves from earlier versions will be dropped.
Changed depots in beta branch