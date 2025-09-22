Updated to v1.0.3



This patch focuses on bug fixes.



・Adjusted the relic "Air Pump" to be exclusive to the Spell Master.

・Fixed an issue where the "SKIP" button did not appear during relic reward selection, even when the relic "Safe Discard" was owned.

・Fixed an issue where having too many relics caused interference with other UI elements.

・Adjusted the sound effect volume of the Mining Site.

・Adjusted the display order of items in the Shop.

・Fixed an issue where Heroes might not appear in Endless Mode after clearing an Ex Stage.

・Fixed an issue where the Factory could stop functioning under certain conditions.

・Fixed inconsistent terminology for "Spell" in Simplified Chinese.