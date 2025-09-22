 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast The Leviathan's fantasy skate. Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20073776 Edited 22 September 2025 – 11:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated to v1.0.3

This patch focuses on bug fixes.

・Adjusted the relic "Air Pump" to be exclusive to the Spell Master.
・Fixed an issue where the "SKIP" button did not appear during relic reward selection, even when the relic "Safe Discard" was owned.
・Fixed an issue where having too many relics caused interference with other UI elements.
・Adjusted the sound effect volume of the Mining Site.
・Adjusted the display order of items in the Shop.
・Fixed an issue where Heroes might not appear in Endless Mode after clearing an Ex Stage.
・Fixed an issue where the Factory could stop functioning under certain conditions.
・Fixed inconsistent terminology for "Spell" in Simplified Chinese.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2389041
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2389042
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link