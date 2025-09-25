 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20073752 Edited 25 September 2025 – 16:13:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Zen Aquarium is finally here, and we can hardly believe launch day has arrived. What began as a small idea slowly grew into something our entire team poured their hearts into, and today we’re proud to share it with you on Steam and Mac.

Our goal was to create something calm and unique. Zen Aquarium blends customizable ASMR soundscapes with a living aquarium that evolves over time. From mixing the sound layers to animating each fish, every detail was crafted with care to bring a bit of peace and relaxation into your day.

We are deeply thankful for all the support we’ve received along the way. Now we invite you to dive in, explore, and enjoy the world of Zen Aquarium as much as we enjoyed making it.

