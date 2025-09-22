 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast The Leviathan's fantasy skate. Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20073709 Edited 22 September 2025 – 09:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Our newest side quest, Blight of Spores, has been launched today. You can start the quest by talking to Kedwick Shalstanger in Huntsman's Clearing in Hopeforest. Blight of Spores is a 6 ⭐️ side quest.

The lead developer for Blight of Spores was Daniel.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2791441
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2791442
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link