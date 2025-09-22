 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20073641
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-628-4b71cb6:

  • Bug fix: Possible fix that players can’t connect to a lobby. We’re looking for feedback here as it’s an issue we can’t reproduce

  • Bug fix: Wagons sometimes showed unlocked in the handbook even though they weren’t. This might be the reason why some didn’t get the handbook completed achievement

See you on track!

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 20073641
Windows Depot 2211171
macOS 64-bit Depot 2211172
