22 September 2025 Build 20073639 Edited 22 September 2025 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improved Secret base forge mechanics.

If you fail to forge an item because you left one of the door open the forge will spit out the unchanged item straight away if the bottom door is open.

Changed files in this update

