22 September 2025 Build 20073582 Edited 22 September 2025 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Dreamcatcher,

To enhance your gaming experience, we’ve released a new update for Beebo&Luna. Below are the key improvements:

  1. Fixed character image display issues in the storyline.

  2. Resolved the issue where save file conflicts prevented unlocking of theme content and guests (excluding the "Fantasy Worlds" theme).

  3. Fixed Beebo’s mouse cursor tracking problem.

  4. Repaired certain decoration animations for Beebo.

  5. Optimized game performance and fixed multiple bugs.

We hope Beebo will always accompany you, bringing joy to your days!

Best regards,

Dorimora Studio

Changed files in this update

