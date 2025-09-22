 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20073566 Edited 22 September 2025 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added new button interaction tooltips, these are enabled by default and can be disabled from the options menu.

  • Adjustments to the opening scene of 'control lapse.'

  • Small change to level geometry on the right side of 'lobby'.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3677861
