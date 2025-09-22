Bug Fixes:
- Removed abandoned vehicles from the broken bridge in Little Raccoon Town to prevent tow truck bugs.
- Fixed a bug where food could not be collected from trucks.
- Fixed a bug where the recycler could not manually search if cargo was not fully unloaded.
Content Optimizations:
- Increased warehouse slots: Level 2 Warehouse slots from 10 → 20; Ammo Warehouse slots from 5 → 10.
- Added a Shift + Build function for continuous construction.
- Improved wall continuous building mechanics.
- Adjusted sound effects for some vehicles.
- Gunners/Logistics workers in Watchtowers, Machine Gun Towers, and Cannons of No Conscience are no longer affected by hunger and won’t go on strike.
- Added descriptions for Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced food.
- Optimized formation sequencing, with more queue formations to be refined in future updates.
- Improved some special effects, such as the blinking frequency of the recycler’s auto-search effect.
- Further optimized crossbowmen: removed minimum attack distance and improved AI adjustments.
Changed files in this update