22 September 2025 Build 20073549 Edited 22 September 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Removed abandoned vehicles from the broken bridge in Little Raccoon Town to prevent tow truck bugs.
  • Fixed a bug where food could not be collected from trucks.
  • Fixed a bug where the recycler could not manually search if cargo was not fully unloaded.


Content Optimizations:

  • Increased warehouse slots: Level 2 Warehouse slots from 10 → 20; Ammo Warehouse slots from 5 → 10.
  • Added a Shift + Build function for continuous construction.
  • Improved wall continuous building mechanics.
  • Adjusted sound effects for some vehicles.
  • Gunners/Logistics workers in Watchtowers, Machine Gun Towers, and Cannons of No Conscience are no longer affected by hunger and won’t go on strike.
  • Added descriptions for Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced food.
  • Optimized formation sequencing, with more queue formations to be refined in future updates.
  • Improved some special effects, such as the blinking frequency of the recycler’s auto-search effect.
  • Further optimized crossbowmen: removed minimum attack distance and improved AI adjustments.

