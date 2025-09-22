We have now released version 1.317.
New Feature:
- Added script methods to set/get values in game.ini. Use them as follows.
root.setGameIniValue('ConfirmGameExit', 0);
root.getGameIniValue('HardwareAcceleration');
- Added changeUnitSetOffset(dx, dy); to root.getCurrentSession(). It is called right before drawUnitSet.
- Added variable-dynamiclevel.js to official plugins. Gets the player's maximum level or average level.
- Added skill-stock.js to official plugins. Units possessing skills can access the stock.
- Added battle-unskippable.js to official plugins. Disables turn skipping in important battles.
- Added state-followleader.js to official plugins. Units inflicted with states will move toward the leader unit.
- Added skill-debuffafterbattle.js to the official plugins. Debuffs will be added after battle ends.
- Added skill-nofusionattack.js to the official plugins. It disables fusion attacks from targets.
- The console window can now be resized horizontally.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where item usage count would decrease when canceling a "steal" item.
Changed files in this update