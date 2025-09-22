 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20073486 Edited 22 September 2025 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.317.

New Feature:

  • Added script methods to set/get values in game.ini. Use them as follows.
    root.setGameIniValue('ConfirmGameExit', 0);
    root.getGameIniValue('HardwareAcceleration');
  • Added changeUnitSetOffset(dx, dy); to root.getCurrentSession(). It is called right before drawUnitSet.
  • Added variable-dynamiclevel.js to official plugins. Gets the player's maximum level or average level.
  • Added skill-stock.js to official plugins. Units possessing skills can access the stock.
  • Added battle-unskippable.js to official plugins. Disables turn skipping in important battles.
  • Added state-followleader.js to official plugins. Units inflicted with states will move toward the leader unit.
  • Added skill-debuffafterbattle.js to the official plugins. Debuffs will be added after battle ends.
  • Added skill-nofusionattack.js to the official plugins. It disables fusion attacks from targets.
  • The console window can now be resized horizontally.


Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where item usage count would decrease when canceling a "steal" item.

Changed files in this update

