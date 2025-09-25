 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20073436 Edited 25 September 2025 – 11:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention Soldiers,

We updated the Experimental application of the game on Steam and Xbox.

Join the conversation in our official Discord and drop your thoughts in the #features_feedback channel.

1.6.0.26 Changelog

Assets

  • Added: Kolguyev Island

  • Added: Face Paint Camouflage for Special Forces units

  • Added: M21 and ART-II scope: camouflaged and wrapped versions

  • Added: LAV-25 Sights for the commander seat

  • Added: Soviet Naval Infantry units, groups, equipment

  • Changed: Stationary MG turrets are now destructible

  • Changed: Bullet belt for M2HB machine gun now animates properly

  • Tweaked: M72 LAW, RPG-22, and RPG-75 inventory previews to be more consistent with each other

  • Fixed: Bayonets and other attachments would not load back into arsenal loadouts

  • Fixed: Dropped supply boxes could spawn on top of vehicles, from which they were unloaded, resulting in them floating after the vehicle was moved away

  • Fixed: Mi-8 tail rotors had the wrong damage multiplier value for kinetic projectiles, which made them much more resistant to damage

  • Fixed: SPP scope for NSV was incorrectly set as an MSAR item

  • Fixed: Turret kept firing endlessly after the ripple count was lowered during shooting

  • Fixed: Supply Containers hiding when empty

  • Fixed: LAV-25 turned out gunner could still rotate and fire

  • Fixed: NSV SPP sight reticle was missing blur texture, reducing visibility on dark backgrounds

General

  • Added: Windage to projectiles

  • Added: Character headgear can be knocked off the head if hit with enough force

  • Added: New Main Menu

  • Changed: Server Config: Max view distance limit from 10K to 12K

  • Removed: Save-game functionality has been temporarily disabled. This includes uploading

  • Game Master sessions to a server, as well as sharing them in the workshop. Future experimental updates will reintroduce them

  • Added: Refresh scenarios list upon re-entering the main menu

  • Changed: Chat message background will differ when the message was sent by a friendly commander

  • Changed: Chat message badge will have a different color when the message is from a squad member or a friendly commander

  • Changed: Chat messages will now use the sender's faction color

  • Changed: Armed vehicles no longer spawn via ambient spawn points by default

  • Changed: Players are no longer able to inspect hand-held flares

  • Changed: Weapon deployment when moving on a vehicle now undeploys on higher horizontal accelerations

  • Changed: Friendly civilian nametags were not shown by default

  • Tweaked: Grass reaction to wind

  • Tweaked: Character collision in turrets

  • Tweaked: Frequency resolution of the radios from 0.5 to 0.2

  • Fixed: Player could get stuck with an empty hand-fired flare if he interrupted the animation after it was fired

  • Fixed: LAV-25 didn't have a salvage user action

  • Fixed: Mortar shells with a timer that were fired by AI didn't adjust their timer value

  • Fixed: Players were able to get into the deployable turret while it was dismantled

  • Fixed: 1st person and ADS camera when on the vehicle was not rotating when the vehicle was moving

  • Fixed: 3rd person camera clipped into objects

  • Fixed: Repair animation not being able to cancel quickly

  • Fixed: Blocking in player list could get stuck

  • Fixed: Character was not detecting surface properly when falling quickly

  • Fixed: Character could climb up/down through a closed hatch

Audio

  • Added: "Moist" Multi-Phase Destruction sounds

  • Added: Additional bird sounds

  • Added: Toilet handle sound

Playable Content:

  • Added: HQ Commander Conflict - Kolguyev

  • Added: Game Master Kolguyev

  • Added: Combat Ops Kolguyev

  • Added: Operation Omega single player campaign

  • Added: Option to enable automatic tuning of squad frequencies for players in the groups manager

  • Added: Player Faction Limit override through mission header

  • Added: New base callsigns to Faction config (both US & USSR)

  • Changed: Armavision is restricted in multiplayer to prevent exploits

  • Fixed: FIA stashes should no longer disappear when empty

  • Fixed: FIA guerrilla groups should no longer respawn

  • Fixed: Duplicated base callsigns when the number of built bases was higher than the number of available callsigns

  • Fixed: Misplaced and flying compositions in capture points Régina, Levie, and Montignac

Editor

  • Added: Enable MSAR toggle to Game Master Game Settings tab

  • Fixed: Some Game Master features could be missing on game start

Controls

  • Added: New setting to disable HQ Announcer

  • Added: Don't show again option

  • Changed: Gamepads can now do horizontal scrolling

  • Changed: Pause/Unpause color highlight inverted

  • Changed: Stance/weapon controls were processed when in vehicle or getting in/out

Stability and Performance

  • Changed: Improved memory consumption and performance of terrain rendering

  • Fixed: DestructibleEntities being destroyed during world init could cause JIP issues

  • Fixed: Crash when a character had a complex collision with a collision object without a collision response

  • Fixed: Crash when turret was switching weapon without a previous one

  • Fixed: Several Memory leaks tied to animations

  • Fixed: Memory leak tied to Destruction

  • Fixed: Doors moving from their initial position (sliding doors, or building destruction) could cause crashes

  • Fixed: Performance improvement for the damage system

Render

  • Changed: Film grain effect is now disabled in single player mode, while in a multiplayer session it is dictated by the dedicated or listen server, which requires -forceDisableNightGrain CLI to disable it

  • Tweaked: Ocean foam, effects, waves

Workshop

  • Added: Display corrupted state on the workshop item

  • Added: Repair action in the Addon details tab and Addon Tile

Modding

  • Added: CharacterControllerComponent::RefreshRagdoll to control length of the ragdoll.

  • Added: InventoryItemComponent OnPostInit exposed to scripting

  • Added: Option to toggle interior bounding box volume debug to the context menu of the SCR_DestructibleBuildingComponent

  • Added: SCR_PhysicsObserverSystem and SCR_PhysicsObserverAttribute for monitoring changes in the activity state of an object

  • Changed: CharacterControllerComponent::Ragdoll now handles replication in game code.

  • Changed: Having two weapon components (WeaponComponent) on one entity is not allowed.

  • Changed: LadderComponent.SetEnabledEntry behavior changed (missing part)

  • Changed: LadderComponent.SetEnabledEntry behavior changed

  • Changed: Made SCR_BaseAudioSupportStationAction a parent class of SCR_BaseItemHolderSupportStationAction

  • Changed: Removed default values from m_sSoundProject and m_sSoundEventName of SCR_ResupplyVehicleWeaponSupportStationAction, SCR_AttachPylonSupportStationAction, SCR_AttachPylonSupportStationAction, and SCR_BaseAudioSupportStationAction

  • Changed: Unified all headgear to use SCR_HeadgearInventoryItemComponent with GUID 5244E4431E28A759, and SCR_ItemAttributeCollection with GUID 5244E4431DA56D64

  • Changed: WeaponManagerComponent no longer selects any valid weapon slot if the default weapon index is not actually configured

  • Changed: Undo projectile simulation in FixedFrame - simulate in Frame

  • Changed: License directory name for Enfusion Blender Tools

  • Tweaked: Loadout saving is more modding-friendly now with SCR_PlayerArsenalLoadout.ReadEntityCustomDataString and ReadCharacterDataLoadoutString

  • Tweaked: Keys for light gizmo in resource manager changed to RSHIFT and CTRL to avoid conflicts with screenshots

  • Fixed: Physical contact with a character did not properly report shape indices

