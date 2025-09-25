Attention Soldiers,
We updated the Experimental application of the game on Steam and Xbox.
Join the conversation in our official Discord and drop your thoughts in the #features_feedback channel.
1.6.0.26 Changelog
Assets
Added: Kolguyev Island
Added: Face Paint Camouflage for Special Forces units
Added: M21 and ART-II scope: camouflaged and wrapped versions
Added: LAV-25 Sights for the commander seat
Added: Soviet Naval Infantry units, groups, equipment
Changed: Stationary MG turrets are now destructible
Changed: Bullet belt for M2HB machine gun now animates properly
Tweaked: M72 LAW, RPG-22, and RPG-75 inventory previews to be more consistent with each other
Fixed: Bayonets and other attachments would not load back into arsenal loadouts
Fixed: Dropped supply boxes could spawn on top of vehicles, from which they were unloaded, resulting in them floating after the vehicle was moved away
Fixed: Mi-8 tail rotors had the wrong damage multiplier value for kinetic projectiles, which made them much more resistant to damage
Fixed: SPP scope for NSV was incorrectly set as an MSAR item
Fixed: Turret kept firing endlessly after the ripple count was lowered during shooting
Fixed: Supply Containers hiding when empty
Fixed: LAV-25 turned out gunner could still rotate and fire
Fixed: NSV SPP sight reticle was missing blur texture, reducing visibility on dark backgrounds
General
Added: Windage to projectiles
Added: Character headgear can be knocked off the head if hit with enough force
Added: New Main Menu
Changed: Server Config: Max view distance limit from 10K to 12K
Removed: Save-game functionality has been temporarily disabled. This includes uploading
Game Master sessions to a server, as well as sharing them in the workshop. Future experimental updates will reintroduce them
Added: Refresh scenarios list upon re-entering the main menu
Changed: Chat message background will differ when the message was sent by a friendly commander
Changed: Chat message badge will have a different color when the message is from a squad member or a friendly commander
Changed: Chat messages will now use the sender's faction color
Changed: Armed vehicles no longer spawn via ambient spawn points by default
Changed: Players are no longer able to inspect hand-held flares
Changed: Weapon deployment when moving on a vehicle now undeploys on higher horizontal accelerations
Changed: Friendly civilian nametags were not shown by default
Tweaked: Grass reaction to wind
Tweaked: Character collision in turrets
Tweaked: Frequency resolution of the radios from 0.5 to 0.2
Fixed: Player could get stuck with an empty hand-fired flare if he interrupted the animation after it was fired
Fixed: LAV-25 didn't have a salvage user action
Fixed: Mortar shells with a timer that were fired by AI didn't adjust their timer value
Fixed: Players were able to get into the deployable turret while it was dismantled
Fixed: 1st person and ADS camera when on the vehicle was not rotating when the vehicle was moving
Fixed: 3rd person camera clipped into objects
Fixed: Repair animation not being able to cancel quickly
Fixed: Blocking in player list could get stuck
Fixed: Character was not detecting surface properly when falling quickly
Fixed: Character could climb up/down through a closed hatch
Audio
Added: "Moist" Multi-Phase Destruction sounds
Added: Additional bird sounds
Added: Toilet handle sound
Playable Content:
Added: HQ Commander Conflict - Kolguyev
Added: Game Master Kolguyev
Added: Combat Ops Kolguyev
Added: Operation Omega single player campaign
Added: Option to enable automatic tuning of squad frequencies for players in the groups manager
Added: Player Faction Limit override through mission header
Added: New base callsigns to Faction config (both US & USSR)
Changed: Armavision is restricted in multiplayer to prevent exploits
Fixed: FIA stashes should no longer disappear when empty
Fixed: FIA guerrilla groups should no longer respawn
Fixed: Duplicated base callsigns when the number of built bases was higher than the number of available callsigns
Fixed: Misplaced and flying compositions in capture points Régina, Levie, and Montignac
Editor
Added: Enable MSAR toggle to Game Master Game Settings tab
Fixed: Some Game Master features could be missing on game start
Controls
Added: New setting to disable HQ Announcer
Added: Don't show again option
Changed: Gamepads can now do horizontal scrolling
Changed: Pause/Unpause color highlight inverted
Changed: Stance/weapon controls were processed when in vehicle or getting in/out
Stability and Performance
Changed: Improved memory consumption and performance of terrain rendering
Fixed: DestructibleEntities being destroyed during world init could cause JIP issues
Fixed: Crash when a character had a complex collision with a collision object without a collision response
Fixed: Crash when turret was switching weapon without a previous one
Fixed: Several Memory leaks tied to animations
Fixed: Memory leak tied to Destruction
Fixed: Doors moving from their initial position (sliding doors, or building destruction) could cause crashes
Fixed: Performance improvement for the damage system
Render
Changed: Film grain effect is now disabled in single player mode, while in a multiplayer session it is dictated by the dedicated or listen server, which requires -forceDisableNightGrain CLI to disable it
Tweaked: Ocean foam, effects, waves
Workshop
Added: Display corrupted state on the workshop item
Added: Repair action in the Addon details tab and Addon Tile
Modding
Added: CharacterControllerComponent::RefreshRagdoll to control length of the ragdoll.
Added: InventoryItemComponent OnPostInit exposed to scripting
Added: Option to toggle interior bounding box volume debug to the context menu of the SCR_DestructibleBuildingComponent
Added: SCR_PhysicsObserverSystem and SCR_PhysicsObserverAttribute for monitoring changes in the activity state of an object
Changed: CharacterControllerComponent::Ragdoll now handles replication in game code.
Changed: Having two weapon components (WeaponComponent) on one entity is not allowed.
Changed: LadderComponent.SetEnabledEntry behavior changed (missing part)
Changed: LadderComponent.SetEnabledEntry behavior changed
Changed: Made SCR_BaseAudioSupportStationAction a parent class of SCR_BaseItemHolderSupportStationAction
Changed: Removed default values from m_sSoundProject and m_sSoundEventName of SCR_ResupplyVehicleWeaponSupportStationAction, SCR_AttachPylonSupportStationAction, SCR_AttachPylonSupportStationAction, and SCR_BaseAudioSupportStationAction
Changed: Unified all headgear to use SCR_HeadgearInventoryItemComponent with GUID 5244E4431E28A759, and SCR_ItemAttributeCollection with GUID 5244E4431DA56D64
Changed: WeaponManagerComponent no longer selects any valid weapon slot if the default weapon index is not actually configured
Changed: Undo projectile simulation in FixedFrame - simulate in Frame
Changed: License directory name for Enfusion Blender Tools
Tweaked: Loadout saving is more modding-friendly now with SCR_PlayerArsenalLoadout.ReadEntityCustomDataString and ReadCharacterDataLoadoutString
Tweaked: Keys for light gizmo in resource manager changed to RSHIFT and CTRL to avoid conflicts with screenshots
Fixed: Physical contact with a character did not properly report shape indices
Changed files in this update