Attention Soldiers,

We updated the Experimental application of the game on Steam and Xbox.

Assets

Added: Kolguyev Island

Added: Face Paint Camouflage for Special Forces units

Added: M21 and ART-II scope: camouflaged and wrapped versions

Added: LAV-25 Sights for the commander seat

Added: Soviet Naval Infantry units, groups, equipment

Changed: Stationary MG turrets are now destructible

Changed: Bullet belt for M2HB machine gun now animates properly

Tweaked: M72 LAW, RPG-22, and RPG-75 inventory previews to be more consistent with each other

Fixed: Bayonets and other attachments would not load back into arsenal loadouts

Fixed: Dropped supply boxes could spawn on top of vehicles, from which they were unloaded, resulting in them floating after the vehicle was moved away

Fixed: Mi-8 tail rotors had the wrong damage multiplier value for kinetic projectiles, which made them much more resistant to damage

Fixed: SPP scope for NSV was incorrectly set as an MSAR item

Fixed: Turret kept firing endlessly after the ripple count was lowered during shooting

Fixed: Supply Containers hiding when empty

Fixed: LAV-25 turned out gunner could still rotate and fire

Fixed: NSV SPP sight reticle was missing blur texture, reducing visibility on dark backgrounds

General

Added: Windage to projectiles

Added: Character headgear can be knocked off the head if hit with enough force

Added: New Main Menu

Changed: Server Config: Max view distance limit from 10K to 12K

Removed: Save-game functionality has been temporarily disabled. This includes uploading

Game Master sessions to a server, as well as sharing them in the workshop. Future experimental updates will reintroduce them

Added: Refresh scenarios list upon re-entering the main menu

Changed: Chat message background will differ when the message was sent by a friendly commander

Changed: Chat message badge will have a different color when the message is from a squad member or a friendly commander

Changed: Chat messages will now use the sender's faction color

Changed: Armed vehicles no longer spawn via ambient spawn points by default

Changed: Players are no longer able to inspect hand-held flares

Changed: Weapon deployment when moving on a vehicle now undeploys on higher horizontal accelerations

Changed: Friendly civilian nametags were not shown by default

Tweaked: Grass reaction to wind

Tweaked: Character collision in turrets

Tweaked: Frequency resolution of the radios from 0.5 to 0.2

Fixed: Player could get stuck with an empty hand-fired flare if he interrupted the animation after it was fired

Fixed: LAV-25 didn't have a salvage user action

Fixed: Mortar shells with a timer that were fired by AI didn't adjust their timer value

Fixed: Players were able to get into the deployable turret while it was dismantled

Fixed: 1st person and ADS camera when on the vehicle was not rotating when the vehicle was moving

Fixed: 3rd person camera clipped into objects

Fixed: Repair animation not being able to cancel quickly

Fixed: Blocking in player list could get stuck

Fixed: Character was not detecting surface properly when falling quickly

Fixed: Character could climb up/down through a closed hatch

Audio

Added: "Moist" Multi-Phase Destruction sounds

Added: Additional bird sounds

Added: Toilet handle sound

Playable Content:

Added: HQ Commander Conflict - Kolguyev

Added: Game Master Kolguyev

Added: Combat Ops Kolguyev

Added: Operation Omega single player campaign

Added: Option to enable automatic tuning of squad frequencies for players in the groups manager

Added: Player Faction Limit override through mission header

Added: New base callsigns to Faction config (both US & USSR)

Changed: Armavision is restricted in multiplayer to prevent exploits

Fixed: FIA stashes should no longer disappear when empty

Fixed: FIA guerrilla groups should no longer respawn

Fixed: Duplicated base callsigns when the number of built bases was higher than the number of available callsigns

Fixed: Misplaced and flying compositions in capture points Régina, Levie, and Montignac

Editor

Added: Enable MSAR toggle to Game Master Game Settings tab

Fixed: Some Game Master features could be missing on game start

Controls

Added: New setting to disable HQ Announcer

Added: Don't show again option

Changed: Gamepads can now do horizontal scrolling

Changed: Pause/Unpause color highlight inverted

Changed: Stance/weapon controls were processed when in vehicle or getting in/out

Stability and Performance

Changed: Improved memory consumption and performance of terrain rendering

Fixed: DestructibleEntities being destroyed during world init could cause JIP issues

Fixed: Crash when a character had a complex collision with a collision object without a collision response

Fixed: Crash when turret was switching weapon without a previous one

Fixed: Several Memory leaks tied to animations

Fixed: Memory leak tied to Destruction

Fixed: Doors moving from their initial position (sliding doors, or building destruction) could cause crashes

Fixed: Performance improvement for the damage system

Render

Changed: Film grain effect is now disabled in single player mode, while in a multiplayer session it is dictated by the dedicated or listen server, which requires -forceDisableNightGrain CLI to disable it

Tweaked: Ocean foam, effects, waves

Workshop

Added: Display corrupted state on the workshop item

Added: Repair action in the Addon details tab and Addon Tile

Modding