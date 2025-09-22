We’ve had a busy few weeks over here at Doonutsaur. Since we launched Kill the Brickman last month, we’ve been working hard to address the issues you’ve shared with us, and bring you as many of the features you’ve requested as we can
We’re still reading every single comment across Steam and poncle’s social channels, and really appreciate all the lovely comments you’ve shared - as well as the feedback that’s helping us make the game better
I’m really excited to launch our first ‘big’ patch: The BRICKTACULAR Update! This update addresses two of the main things players have been asking for, alongside a bunch of other lovely fixes
First of all, we’ve re-visited our tutorial to try and make things clearer for new players starting out in Kill the Brickman (or current players who need some guidance)
Secondly, we’ve released a mid-run save feature, which will allow players to save their progress during play
(Elite and boss levels have also been re-designed to make them more manageable)
Here are our full patch notes:
Saving Feature
- The game is saved at the start of each level after Level 1, including level progress and all player stats
- Brickmen on the map are not saved, allowing players to exit and re-enter a level if they are unhappy with the setup
- Saves are cleared after winning and choosing not to continue into Endless mode
- Endless mode progress is saved
- Saves are cleared when starting a new run
- Saves are cleared upon defeat
- Main tutorial streamlined with clearer details and less clutter
- Contextual tips now pop up when certain events are triggered
- With the new saving feature, overall game balance has been tuned to be more challenging
- Boss & Elite Level Changes
- Several elite and boss encounters redesigned to improve pacing
- The game has been optimized and prepared for Steam Deck review
- System now detects if players need more or less challenge and offers adaptive an extra difficulty deal
- Updated some elite abilities to make encounters more engaging and varied
I'm also pleased to say we're now officially Steam Deck Verified, too! Hooray!
One more thing! If you’re a fan of Kill the Brickman’s chill beats, listen to them any time you like with our OST mix now on poncle’s YouTube. A huge thank you to André Meister for his amazing artwork too!
There’s plenty mortar come from Kill the Brickman! Let us know what you think of the Bricktacular Update, and keep on sharing your feedback with us too
Thank you for all your support so far!
- Alvin, Doonutsaur Games
