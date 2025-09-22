Commanders, thank you for your patience! Today, we are officially launching the v0.6 Major Update — [Chapter III: Into the Death Ring].

This update brings:

New Chapter : Primal Death Ring

New System : Mecha Paint Customization

New Mecha : Antey from Siberia Manufacturing Group

A set of brand-new modules and loadouts

It’s another all-nighter editing trailer — check them out!

New Map Mechanics

According to reports from the Association’s advance team, the Primal Death Ring contains multiple extreme environments. In the [Frozen Zone], blizzards erode every challenger that dares to step in, while the Cryo condition makes Mecha movement sluggish. Commanders must direct their squad with extra caution.

In the [Scorched Zone], rivers of lava devour anything that trespasses. Mecha must constantly avoid molten flows, descent of fire, and heatwaves that render armor and shields useless.

As missions progress, you will lead Griffin Squad into the core of the Primal Death Ring, where the [Zero Catalyst] holds the key to the truth behind the Death Ring. Defend scientists, investigate the Catalyst, and face an unknown yet powerful enemy.

New Paint System

Thanks to earlier investigations and breakthroughs in material science, Mecha customization is now possible. Commanders can use the new paint system in the hangar to design unique looks for their mecha. We will continue improving this feature based on your feedback—share your thoughts on the Discussion Board and our social channels!

New Loadouts and Modules

New Loadouts "Freeze" Ray Emitter "FL-27" Heavy Laser Autocannon "Fubuki" Cryo Sniper Rifle "Hyoba" Condensing Pulse Autocannon Arashi Cryogenic Deployment System New Modules: M211 At the start of the turn, for every 10 stacks of Cryo, Coolant Capacity +1, lasting until the end of the turn. M212 Once per battle, when Frozen, remove Frozen and all Cryo stacks. M213 For every 10 Energy consumed, Cryo stacks -1. M214 Each time Mobility becomes 0, own Cryo stacks +5 and Melee +10%, lasting until the end of battle. M215 For each stack of Cryo owned, Critical Damage +2%. M216 For every 10 stacks of Cryo gained, Mechanics +3%, lasting until the end of battle. M217 When gaining Cryo stacks, for each stack gained, Critical Chance +1%, lasting until the end of the turn. M218 When attacking enemies under the Cryo state, Particle +10%, lasting until the attack ends. If the enemy is killed, retain the bonus until the end of battle. M219 When attacking enemies under the Frozen state, Critical Chance +20%. M220 When applying Cryo to a Frozen enemy, enemies within 1 tile gain 10 stacks of Cryo. M221 For each Frozen enemy affected by Electric Bounce, Bounce Efficiency +1, lasting until the end of the turn. M222 If an attack with Cryo affects critics, it has a 10% chance to directly apply Frozen. M223 When killing a Frozen enemy, 50% chance to apply Frozen to a random enemy within 2 tiles. M224 When applying Cryo to an enemy already under the Cryo state, apply an additional stack of Cryo. M225 For each enemy Frozen, Recruitment Points +10.

Other Updates

"Taran" Railgun: Model overhaul, skill redesigned.

"Red Fang" Dual Heavy Axe Combo: Damage source adjusted from "Particle + Mechanical" to "Particle + Melee".

Tutorial stage adjusted—shortened by one in-game day

The initial weapon of Mercury in Chapter I has been changed from "Freeze" Heavy Sword to "L4" LMG Combo.

Added hotkeys for selecting Mechas and skills during battle.

Modified the hotkey for selecting Mechas in the hangar.

Optimized scroll wheel experience in all UI lists.

Opening the guide manual now disables scene camera controls.

Fixed an issue where some battle event details did not show monster previews.

Fixed an issue where module tags were difficult to see in English.

Fixed an issue where some UI text overflowed in English.

Fixed an incorrect subtitle issue in the settings menu.

If you encounter any issues after updating, please reach us on the Steam Discussion Board or our official community platforms!