BlockBlasters
22 September 2025 Build 20073332
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed balls sometimes stopping dead when headbutted
- Headbutted balls can only go in a semisphere in front of the player now (not backwards)
- Buffed Goliath wall height (3.5 -> 4)
- Fixed Goliath ragdoll
- Fixed Bombardier beetle SE4 tech
- Nerfed Earth-boring beetle hole speed near enemy goal + it becomes small sooner
- Fixed Bombardier beetle slippery patch not affecting ball movement properly
- Fixed players sometimes spawning in the middle of the map
- Fixed force being applied to players from right before a round ends to when the round starts
- Fixed grabbing while gliding into walls sending you flying
- Fixed attachment jittering (thruster + mushroom pogo)

