- Fixed balls sometimes stopping dead when headbutted

- Headbutted balls can only go in a semisphere in front of the player now (not backwards)

- Buffed Goliath wall height (3.5 -> 4)

- Fixed Goliath ragdoll

- Fixed Bombardier beetle SE4 tech

- Nerfed Earth-boring beetle hole speed near enemy goal + it becomes small sooner

- Fixed Bombardier beetle slippery patch not affecting ball movement properly

- Fixed players sometimes spawning in the middle of the map

- Fixed force being applied to players from right before a round ends to when the round starts

- Fixed grabbing while gliding into walls sending you flying

- Fixed attachment jittering (thruster + mushroom pogo)