The following updates have been implemented.

・Added the ability to change character colors after creation

・Added the ability to change equipment at the Adventurers' Guild

・Added the ability to view the Item Index anywhere

・Added the ability to check monster stats during battle

・Changed so characters blown away by enemy monsters' “gust of wind” return to the party immediately after battle

・Shortened the effect when using “Slash” on the field

・Changed the design of the icon indicating your current location on the map