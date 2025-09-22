Friends, thank you for your positive feedback!
We have prepared the first major patch for Static Dread, where we focused on the most frustrating design elements.
Reworked the balance of fish and a coffee pot compared to other items.
Improved the flashlight, a hint appears in the dark.
Rebalanced the inscriptions on the walls. They have less of an impact on the paranormal atmosphere, and the game does not distract you with them as much.
The tentacles have become more dangerous: they slow down the player and have a stronger effect on the mind. We have added a new type — from the ceiling, trying to grab you.
The beholder has been improved in the second part of the game. Hide from it in a locker!
The text has been revised in many places, and localization has been fixed. Thanks to the community, Portuguese, French, and Spanish have been greatly improved.
Machine translation into German, Turkish, and Korean has been significantly improved.
Plus minor changes:
The noise effect does not remain on the screen if consciousness is not spent.
Improved sounds when erasing inscriptions and in many other places.
Improved UX: quick exit from windows and fax.
Fixed bugs with the table: localization error when changing languages, when interacting quickly with pieces of paper.
Low graphics settings have been refined for weak hardware. The game looks better on older video cards without fog support.
Logical errors with cultists have been removed. They can be sent to dangerous areas without penalty.
We continue to improve Static Dread, so feel free to leave your feedback!
P.S. Also, if you love narrative deep games please wishlist our other game - Drake Frontier!
