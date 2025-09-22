 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20073168 Edited 22 September 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Survivors!

Patch 4 is here! We’ve reworked health, stamina, and armor into sleek new bars, rebalanced early-game zombies to be less punishing, and added long-requested features like a continue button, day counter, and crafting got a serious upgrade with categories and resource descriptions. And! Artillery now makes its grand entrance early in the game.

On top of that, we tackled a huge list of bugs: fixed infinite loadings, improved collisions, polished UI, rebalanced weapons, cleaned up co-op desyncs, and patched countless PoI softlocks. Oh, and we killed off that big FPS drop when loading new parts of the world — your frames can finally breathe.

More balance, more customization, smoother performance — welcome to Patch 4!

🛡️ Health, Stamina & Armor Bars

  • The old icons retired and bars moved in. This gives us way more control over balancing — especially in the early game — and makes your survival stats easier to read at a glance.

🧟 Zombie Balancing

  • Early-game zombies are now less “oops, you’re dead” and more “heck yeah, I got this!” Still dangerous, but way more fun to take down.

▶️ Continue Button in Main Menu

  • One button. One click. Back in the game. Simple, clean, finally here.

🛠️ Custom Mode Upgrades

More knobs and sliders to twist! You can now adjust:

  • Zombie health

  • Zombie damage

  • Player damage

  • Resource gathering amount

  • Day/night cycle length

  • Increased zombie amount in the world

  • No roadblocks

  • No night attacks (now a checkbox, no more hiding in settings)

  • All blueprints unlocked

  • Free building mode

💣 Artillery in Early Game

  •  We smoothed out the early-game flow so you get a taste of big booms right away.

🔔 Interaction Notifications

  • Small star effects now pop up when you interact with things — a little sparkle never hurts

Day Counter

  •  You can now see what day you’re on, right next to the clock. Survival journaling just got easier.

🧰 Crafting Menu Overhaul

  • Materials now have descriptions

  • Each description includes where to find them

  • Recipes are organized into categories (no more endless scrolling!)

⚙️ Machine Collision Fixes

  • We improved collision so it’s much harder to trap yourself inside machines. Freedom restored.

🚀 Optimization

  • Removed a nasty FPS drop when loading new parts of the world. Your frames are safe again!

📈 Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed trees and grids not loading correctly.

  • Squashed several infinite loading bugs (syntax input, joining games, Hong Kong region, etc.).

  • Cleaned up multiple null reference errors clogging logs.

  • Optimized particle effects and smoke rendering for smoother visuals.

⚖️ Balancing & Gameplay

  • Adjusted zombie base HP from 50 → 40 on Easy/Hard for fairer combat.

  • Rebalanced early fights so they’re less insta-death and more action-packed.

  • Weapon rebalance across the board for better feel.

  • Artillery and ballista properly introduced in early game flow.

  • Zombies do not attack destroyed core components anymore.

  • Fixed boosted ranged attacks (orange glow) not applying proper damage multipliers.

🕹️ UI & Controls

  • Continue button finally added to Main Menu.

  • New day counter next to the clock (with “Day” label).

  • Small stars now appear for interactions (and can be toggled off in options).

  • Fixed stretched icons on blueprint popups.

  • Corrected reversed/untranslated UI strings (tooltips, sonar tab, blueprint unlocks, etc.).

  • Public/Private replaced with clearer Multiplayer labeling.

  • Stamina/Armor/Health now shown as bars (with correct stamina warning icons).

🪓 Crafting & Resources

  • Crafting menu now has categories for easier browsing.

  • Materials now include descriptions + where to gather them.

  • Fixed icons not displaying correctly on first open.

  • Added missing sound for birch tree falling.

  • Apple colliders fixed + proper placement in world.

🏗️ Machines & Building

  • Improved machine collision (no more trapping yourself inside).

  • Fixed collision issues on cockpits, chimneys, lights, mannequins, banners, and armor upgrades.

  • Fixed storage desync between host/client.

  • Fixed items disappearing when assigned to quickslots or storage menus.

  • Machines now update correctly after core component upgrades.

  • Various build mode fixes:

    • Cannot place column-on-column exploits.

    • Fixed floating stairs/platform issues.

    • Fixed indestructible floor/roof pieces.

    • Fixed removal of walls with lamps/decorations attached.

    • Fixed building on higher floors being clunky.

📜 POIs & Quests

  • Fixed quest markers (e.g., sawmill blueprint flying outside rampart).

  • Fixed BP missing on farm/workbench.

  • Fixed softlocks and interaction issues on Oil Rig (medium & hard).

  • Fixed Tesla Easy invisible rail.

  • Fixed Villa Renovation quest lock.

  • Fixed “Find blueprint” quest marker location.

  • Fixed cannons launching players into the air.

  • Zombies no longer get stuck under the machine or attack destroyed cores.

  • Fixed issues with zombie AI teleporting, flying, or falling through map.

🌐 Co-op & Networking

  • Fixed clients not loading properly after joining/kick.

  • Fixed desyncs with health and storage.

  • Fixed crashes when joining from lobby or after invite.

  • Fixed turret/ballista behavior when a client is kicked mid-use.

  • Fixed region lock/connection issues (Hong Kong).

✨ Miscellaneous

  • Improved smoke & grass rendering.

  • Fixed shaky camera when sprinting diagonally or standing on machines.

  • Fixed jerky movement after toggling build menu quickly.

  • Fixed loss of items at end of storage list.

  • Fixed tailoring menu appearing empty after switching tabs.

  • Fixed “/n” debug symbol showing in interaction text.

  • Fixed overlapping materials (banner rods, windows).

  • Improved fan animations and decorative collisions.

Wrap Up!

A huge thank you to all Survivors for your feedback on Steam and in reviews. Thanks also to everyone who used our Bug Reporter, which helped us quickly track down and squash the bugs that were hurting your gameplay experience!

We haven’t said our last word yet, but these fixes should significantly improve your time with Survival Machine! Once again, thank you for being with us!

Come join us on our Discord, where you can always meet someone from the dev team and chat about the game!

See you next time!

Dzięki!

Berdol

