Hi Survivors!

Patch 4 is here! We’ve reworked health, stamina, and armor into sleek new bars, rebalanced early-game zombies to be less punishing, and added long-requested features like a continue button, day counter, and crafting got a serious upgrade with categories and resource descriptions. And! Artillery now makes its grand entrance early in the game.

On top of that, we tackled a huge list of bugs: fixed infinite loadings, improved collisions, polished UI, rebalanced weapons, cleaned up co-op desyncs, and patched countless PoI softlocks. Oh, and we killed off that big FPS drop when loading new parts of the world — your frames can finally breathe.



More balance, more customization, smoother performance — welcome to Patch 4!

🛡️ Health, Stamina & Armor Bars

The old icons retired and bars moved in. This gives us way more control over balancing — especially in the early game — and makes your survival stats easier to read at a glance.

🧟 Zombie Balancing

Early-game zombies are now less “oops, you’re dead” and more “heck yeah, I got this!” Still dangerous, but way more fun to take down.

▶️ Continue Button in Main Menu

One button. One click. Back in the game. Simple, clean, finally here.

🛠️ Custom Mode Upgrades

More knobs and sliders to twist! You can now adjust:

Zombie health

Zombie damage

Player damage

Resource gathering amount

Day/night cycle length

Increased zombie amount in the world

No roadblocks

No night attacks ( now a checkbox, no more hiding in settings )

All blueprints unlocked

Free building mode

💣 Artillery in Early Game

We smoothed out the early-game flow so you get a taste of big booms right away.

🔔 Interaction Notifications

Small star effects now pop up when you interact with things — a little sparkle never hurts

⏳ Day Counter

You can now see what day you’re on, right next to the clock. Survival journaling just got easier.

🧰 Crafting Menu Overhaul

Materials now have descriptions

Each description includes where to find them

Recipes are organized into categories (no more endless scrolling!)

⚙️ Machine Collision Fixes

We improved collision so it’s much harder to trap yourself inside machines. Freedom restored.

🚀 Optimization

Removed a nasty FPS drop when loading new parts of the world. Your frames are safe again!

📈 Fixes & Improvements

Fixed trees and grids not loading correctly.

Squashed several infinite loading bugs ( syntax input, joining games, Hong Kong region, etc. ).

Cleaned up multiple null reference errors clogging logs.

Optimized particle effects and smoke rendering for smoother visuals.

⚖️ Balancing & Gameplay

Adjusted zombie base HP from 50 → 40 on Easy/Hard for fairer combat.

Rebalanced early fights so they’re less insta-death and more action-packed.

Weapon rebalance across the board for better feel.

Artillery and ballista properly introduced in early game flow.

Zombies do not attack destroyed core components anymore.

Fixed boosted ranged attacks (orange glow) not applying proper damage multipliers.

🕹️ UI & Controls

Continue button finally added to Main Menu.

New day counter next to the clock ( with “Day” label ).

Small stars now appear for interactions ( and can be toggled off in options ).

Fixed stretched icons on blueprint popups.

Corrected reversed/untranslated UI strings ( tooltips, sonar tab, blueprint unlocks, etc. ).

Public/Private replaced with clearer Multiplayer labeling.

Stamina/Armor/Health now shown as bars (with correct stamina warning icons).

🪓 Crafting & Resources

Crafting menu now has categories for easier browsing.

Materials now include descriptions + where to gather them.

Fixed icons not displaying correctly on first open.

Added missing sound for birch tree falling.

Apple colliders fixed + proper placement in world.

🏗️ Machines & Building

Improved machine collision ( no more trapping yourself inside ).

Fixed collision issues on cockpits, chimneys, lights, mannequins, banners, and armor upgrades.

Fixed storage desync between host/client.

Fixed items disappearing when assigned to quickslots or storage menus.

Machines now update correctly after core component upgrades.

Various build mode fixes: Cannot place column-on-column exploits. Fixed floating stairs/platform issues. Fixed indestructible floor/roof pieces. Fixed removal of walls with lamps/decorations attached. Fixed building on higher floors being clunky.



📜 POIs & Quests

Fixed quest markers ( e.g., sawmill blueprint flying outside rampart ).

Fixed BP missing on farm/workbench.

Fixed softlocks and interaction issues on Oil Rig ( medium & hard ).

Fixed Tesla Easy invisible rail.

Fixed Villa Renovation quest lock.

Fixed “ Find blueprint ” quest marker location.

Fixed cannons launching players into the air.

Zombies no longer get stuck under the machine or attack destroyed cores.

Fixed issues with zombie AI teleporting, flying, or falling through map.

🌐 Co-op & Networking

Fixed clients not loading properly after joining/kick.

Fixed desyncs with health and storage.

Fixed crashes when joining from lobby or after invite.

Fixed turret/ballista behavior when a client is kicked mid-use.

Fixed region lock/connection issues (Hong Kong).

✨ Miscellaneous

Improved smoke & grass rendering.

Fixed shaky camera when sprinting diagonally or standing on machines.

Fixed jerky movement after toggling build menu quickly.

Fixed loss of items at end of storage list.

Fixed tailoring menu appearing empty after switching tabs.

Fixed “ /n ” debug symbol showing in interaction text.

Fixed overlapping materials (banner rods, windows).

Improved fan animations and decorative collisions.

Wrap Up!

A huge thank you to all Survivors for your feedback on Steam and in reviews. Thanks also to everyone who used our Bug Reporter, which helped us quickly track down and squash the bugs that were hurting your gameplay experience!

We haven’t said our last word yet, but these fixes should significantly improve your time with Survival Machine! Once again, thank you for being with us!

