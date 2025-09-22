Dear players,
This update includes the following fixes:
Fixes
Fixed an issue where the main storyline dialogue would not trigger under certain conditions.
Fixed an issue where Cinnabar Rouge did not refresh properly in the Rouge Shop and related buildings.
Fixed an issue where loyalty values did not increase correctly.
Fixed an issue where loading could cause characters to be dispatched twice.
Fixed an issue where assassination could freeze after loading.
Thank you for your understanding and continued support! We will keep improving the gameplay experience of The Minister.
