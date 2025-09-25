After 3 years of development, it's finally here today! Mala Petaka, the boomer shooter game I've been working on since October 2021, is now available in its full version on Steam!

I still can't believe this game is finished. I've learned so much and had so many exciting experiences while working on it. Also, this is my first commercial game, so I apologize for any imperfections.

Thank you to everyone who has cared, followed, and supported the development of this game. Thank you to those who have added it to the wishlist. Thank you to Indochiptunes especially Shakaboyd, Rremori, Paracetamore and Remedmatikar. Thank you also to Hellforge Studios, the publisher of Mala Petaka, for helping me and giving me so many great advice on developing the game.

I hope this game is a fun experience for all of you!

Sanditio Bayu (Mala Petaka Dev)