- Added the rest of Vanessa Rexha's voices
- Added key mappings to the pause menu, not just the game's title screen
- Optimized the pause menu scripts
- Changed the interface settings on the title screen to avoid lag
- When pressing the buttons to switch to the controller on the title screen, the button is directly selected to make it easier for those who don't know how it works
- Optimized the title screen and organized some details
- Optimized unused shaders and the player interface
- Fixed a bug where the magneto-magnet's transparent cube wouldn't disappear when selecting the Hoverboard with Guynelk
- Added a description to the title screen, in the options section, to help the player understand the options. - Fixed font issues with some menu and character selection text in Korean and Chinese (as well as other details in other languages)
- Improved readability in the game's credits
- Improved volumetric clouds
