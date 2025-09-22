- Added the rest of Vanessa Rexha's voices

- Added key mappings to the pause menu, not just the game's title screen

- Optimized the pause menu scripts

- Changed the interface settings on the title screen to avoid lag

- When pressing the buttons to switch to the controller on the title screen, the button is directly selected to make it easier for those who don't know how it works

- Optimized the title screen and organized some details

- Optimized unused shaders and the player interface

- Fixed a bug where the magneto-magnet's transparent cube wouldn't disappear when selecting the Hoverboard with Guynelk

- Added a description to the title screen, in the options section, to help the player understand the options. - Fixed font issues with some menu and character selection text in Korean and Chinese (as well as other details in other languages)

- Improved readability in the game's credits

- Improved volumetric clouds