Medieval Crafter: Blacksmith is now available on Steam Early Access!

We’ve been working hard to polish every part of Medieval Crafter: Blacksmith and we’ve been amazed by your support in the process. And now, it’s time for you to dive into the world of dwarven blacksmithing!

In Medieval Crafter: Blacksmith, you’ll forge weapons and gear, then either you can sell them or arm heroes who will set off on quests with the tools you’ve created. Their quest might yield a new recipe for a new legendary sword or some gold coins to make ends meet.

Medieval Crafter: Blacksmith is about management, growth, and hitting metal all day as a dwarven blacksmith. AND IT'S OUT TODAY!

What happens now?!

Medieval Crafter: Blacksmith has leaped into the Early Access adventure. And we know that seeing the Early Access tag, it can be a bit of a dealbreaker for many gamers.

But those who are familiar with our previous games, BBQ Simulator and Barista Simulator, will know that we’re in for the long run. We’re going to keep forging, refining, and expanding until Medieval Crafter: Blacksmith becomes the ultimate dwarven blacksmithing game!

The road ahead...

The balancing and gameplay systems in Medieval Crafter: Blacksmith won’t forge themselves. So the hammer we need is your feedback.

In between smashing metal on the anvil and cranking out weapons and horseshoes, share us your thoughts. We’ll share ours too!

Here’s what to expect in the future:

Staff and Shop Expansion: You'll be able to recruit staff and expand your shop to realize your dream of having a dwarven startup in medieval times.

Shop Customization and Decoration: You might be a dwarf, but you should have an eye for finer things. Shop Customization is in the works!

Seasonal Events: Seasonal events will have your smith churning out weapons like no other time.

Kingdom-themed Events: You'll have to change your weapon production volume when Kingdom-wide events like war and peace take place.

New Gameplay Systems: We're planning to introduce new systems like automation (hiring goblins, maybe?) that will expand crafting, trading, hero recruitment, and more!

Join us!

Join our Discord server to troubleshoot, report bugs, nudge us in the right direction, or just to have a chat!

Join here: Compact Core Games -

https://discord.gg/zvurwH3u

Grab your hammer. Stoke the forge. And let the ancestral might ring true at every hit!

Thank you!







