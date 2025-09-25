CELEBRITY ELUSIVE TARGET

September 25 – November 20 | Bruce Lee stars in a new mission

The Season of the Dragon brings a new Celebrity Elusive Target Mission with a twist. It introduces martial arts legend Bruce Lee as an undercover agent, tasked with infiltrating Concord Union through their underground tournament at the Himmapan Hotel. Bruce Lee will rely on your support to overcome the syndicate’s nefarious tricks and secure his place inside. Victory for him means success for you.



Free Starter Pack players will have a chance to experience this new Celebrity Elusive Target through a two-level Arcade contract, The Dragon, featuring Bruce Lee. Upon failure, progress will restart from the first level, and the contract will be locked for 12 hours until the player can attempt to play the contract again.

The original ‘one chance only’ Elusive Target will only be available to World of Assassination players. Players who launch the Elusive Target will earn “The Master Martial Artist Suit”.

Additionally, we will be releasing a brand new DLC pack to all platforms, The Bruce Lee Pack. This includes The Dragon, a two-level Arcade contract featuring Bruce Lee, along with new melee weapons and Freelancer Safehouse cosmetic items.

The Bruce Lee Pack includes:

The Yellow Tracksuit

Kali Sticks

Golden Dragon Scissors

Jade Dagger

A set of four Freelancer Safehouse cosmetics items, inspired by the Elusive Target mission

The Dragon – a two-level Arcade contract featuring Bruce Lee

The Elusive Target mission will be available to play from September 25th to November 20th.

TWITCH DROPS

September 25th – Twitch Drop: Star Apple

We are releasing a brand-new Twitch Drop, the “Star Apple”.

Link your Twitch account to your IOI account and simply watch your fellow Agents on Twitch to unlock this brand-new item. For a reminder on how to earn this reward:

Link your IOI Account to your Twitch account. Watch a cumulative 30 minutes of HITMAN World of Assassination on Twitch between September 25th and October 12th, 2025. Any streamer playing under the HITMAN World of Assassination category on Twitch is eligible for Twitch Drops.

October 16th – Twitch Drop: The Purple Streak Crowbar

A second Twitch Drop will be coming to provide Agent 47 with more tools (and more purple) for the job. Please refer to the guidelines above on how to earn this reward, and below for its time window:

Watch a cumulative 30 minutes of HITMAN World of Assassination on Twitch between October 16th and November 2nd, 2025.

November 7th – Twitch Drop: The Dragon Duck

No Season of the Dragon would be complete without The Dragon Duck. The third Twitch Drop can be claimed like the two other drops during this time window:

Watch a cumulative 30 minutes of HITMAN World of Assassination on Twitch between November 7th and November 16th, 2025.

NEW CHALLENGES

September 27th – Right in the Pie Hole

In Colorado, presentation is everything, even when it involves seasonal treats. Do this correctly to earn the Pretzel.

October 30th – Full-Bodied

Bury the secrets of Dartmoor and leave them to ferment to earn The Sangfroid Suit.

NEW FEATURED CONTRACTS

September 25 - Assassin's Curse by Anonymous Kreator

Created by a group that prefers to remain hidden in the shadows, this set of contracts is inspired by the Season of The Dragon.

Here are the contracts forged in secrecy:

The Katana That Never Sleeps – Unknown Agent 1

Shuriken of Silence – Unknown Agent 2

Lethal Hands – Unknown Agent 3

The Ancient Fiber – Unknown Agent 4

Restore the Honor Back to Security – Unknown Agent 5

A Ninja’s Promise – Unknown Agent 6

Shaolin Handymen – Unknown Agent 7

The Ever Flowing Tanto – Unknown Agent 8

Crouching Assassin Hidden Neckbreaker – Unknown Agent 9

Fiberwire Is a Hidden Art – Unknown Agent 10

Step carefully.

October 30 - Kazuha's Japanese Horror Tales to Welcome Autumn comes and Thank

As the leaves fall and the nights grow longer, whispers of Japanese horror echo through the shadows.

Here are the spooky contracts:

Bakemono – Sniff

Jigoku Shojo – Turaku

Loudly Silent – Bitterball

The Tomie Termination – Melusca

Revenge of the Fugu Fish – gibfrag

Kuchisake Otoko – Zubin47

The Curse of Uzumaki – MYT

Noroi – Vicks

Ring a Ring o’ Roses – Wigglyweevil211

The Grudge – Wigglyweevil211

Step into these chilling contracts crafted by the community if you dare…

RETURNING ELUSIVE TARGETS

The next round of Elusive Targets is ready to be taken out!

These Elusive Targets missions can only be attempted if players have yet to take them on. Those who have already completed or failed these Elusive Targets will not be able to replay them.