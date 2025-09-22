Hey all, this version has a simple but important change:



- We now get +1 syringe per round when overtime begins (0:00), instead of every 10 score.



The reasons for this are:

- New players and vets are more balanced. Before, newbies sometimes only got 2 syringes, and vets sometimes knew how to earn 4 or even 5. Now we'll all have 3, making the game less snowbally and giving more balanced fights.

- 3 mutations is a more fun amount. When veterans got 4 or 5 syringes per match, the decision making was lost. You were merely deciding the ORDER you unlocked your mutations. Now, with only 3, you have to really CHOOSE which skills you want to mutate.

- Less veteran advantage. If vets only get 3 mutations instead of 4, then having a bunch of legendaries makes them less powerful. More fair for new players.

- Less confusing. Score is a complex system for new players to understand. Mutations are a core part of the game and shouldn't depend on a complex system. Now you earn them in a very straightforward way.

- Fun pacing milestone when overtime begins, and even pacing of unlocks across all 3 rounds.



Have fun!

bencelot





----



[OTHER CHANGES]

- The winner of each round gets +1000xp



- The build skills now appear at levels 4 and 5, instead of 5 and 6



- The camera is zoomed out more to give more strategic vision of the map



- Blast cannon has a bit of a bigger explosion radius



- Made it easier to dodge bazookas when shifting



- Modifier level ups now give 5 shards instead of 50 acid



- The DLC now also boosts class level ups, going from 100 to 300 acid (shards stay at 50)



- Fixed a bug with Marksman challenge