22 September 2025 Build 20072634 Edited 22 September 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sauna of the DEAD
Version 1.0.19 has been released!

Changes

  • Increased font resolution

  • Fixed tutorial display conditions

  • Upgraded the game engine

I hope you continue to enjoy Sauna of the DEAD!

Changed files in this update

