Void Crew Update 1.2.0: "STRIKER" IS HERE!

Greeting Ectypes! We are soooo excited to finally be able to bring you this update!

Today’s update adds a bunch of sweet content to the game (NEW SHIP, METEM BE PRAISED!), as well as some balancing and lots of fixes.

TL;DR

New player ship - STRIKER! - A new ship ideal for medium-size crews!

New Module: The Forcefield Airlock - No more fiddling with the airlock buttons, just walk outside (It's so easy you'll immediately realize you forgot to put on the jetpack!)

New Orison Mk III - Level your Heavy Caliber gun to the max!

Other cool stuff - New Mutator, New Perks, Weapon Mods, and Ship Loadouts (Both standard and Challenge ones)!

Game balancing and bug fixing!

--- 1.2.0: STRIKER Changelist ---

NEW FEATURES & MAJOR CHANGES

New ship: **Striker-class ship**

What more do you need? Go try it out!

If you want to know more about how it was made, then don't hesitate to check our article out now!

New Ship Loadouts

With the new ship comes a bunch of new ship loadouts! Naturally, Striker gets variants of all the old loadouts - but in the process we couldn't help ourselves, and ended up adding several new loadouts!



1.2 features the following:

Scout (regular)

Heavy (regular)

Scorpion (regular)

Summoner (challenge)

Artillery (challenge)

New Unique Mods:

Here's a few new unique mods to find and play with!

" Power Overwhelming " - Multiplicative buffs to damage and Fire Rate at the cost of increased Power Consumption

" Power Underwhelming " - Greatly decreases Power Consumption in exchange for minor reductions across the core weapon stats

"Howitzer Protocol" - A Huge 2x buff to Damage at the cost of reduced Accuracy and more Power Consumption

Orison Mk III

Orison Mk III added (now with alternating fire and more ammo slots)

New Perks & Mutator

We're introducing a handful of new perks - and a new mechanic where certain perks will buff other ship systems when you're seated aboard the ship. These also work for BRAIN Weapons, so they will benefit solo builds as well.

New Engineer Perks: "Increase Ship Power Generation when seated" and "Buff all Weapons' Damage when seated"

New Gunner Perk: "Reduced Weapon Heat Generation"

New Pilot Perk: "Buff all Weapons' Accuracy when seated"

New Scavenger Perk: “Unlock Forcefield Airlock”

New Mutator: "Hold Still". This one is a fun challenge - debuffs all Weapon Accuracy in a scaling manner the faster the ship moves.

New Airlock:

This is a new Utility Module unlocked from the Scavenger Perk Tree. The Forcefield Airlock brings a lot more flexibility to those hit and run objectives! (Looking at you, Raid and Desecration). The dev team can't live without this anymore ... can you?

Power Optimizer mods now reduce power more: Mk I: -2, Mk II: -3, Mk III: -4

Accuracy stat can now impact the Recuser Beamcaster , UI modified respectively

Made improvements to enemy projectile accuracy and ranges - they should no longer time out while still traveling towards their target

Made Biomass Catalyst relic scale 50% slower

Lowered the Temperature effects of Bio-reactive Stores relic, so they can be ALMOST kept in check by simply turning on the standard Life Support module. Increased the Biomass "safe zone" so it's easier to stay within

Updated all Loadouts to have weapons and utility modules come pre-stocked with items!

Codex cleanup

Ship Loadout Terminal UI Modified

You can now open profile of players on Steam via Escape Menu

Identical rewards are now stacked in Tally Screen

Updates to the Ship selection UI

Additions / Improvements:

[PS5][Xbox] Added FOV slider on consoles

[Controller] Improvements to UI Navigation in: Fabricator Perk Trees Reward Tab

[Censoring][Steam] Ability to Turn off Text Censoring

[Community][Discord][Steam] Remove chat clutter ("Enemy X got killed" notifications in text chat)

Bugfixes:

Fixed Local Player HUD Showings Wrong Rank on Startup if you're under rank 30

[PS5] Fixed PS5 Players Unable to Reclaim Some Completed Achievements from before Progression Bug

Fixed KPD ammo reload issue

Fixed circuit breaker desync issue

Fixed interactions breaking if player dies while picking up carryable

Fixed syncing of emotes

Fixed jumping audio

[Community] Memory leak fixes

[PS5] Fixes to post processing/black-screen issue

Fixed region selection list non-scrollable with controller

Fixed issue with collision under the Destroyer hull

Fixed mutator display in tally screen

Fixed remote player head rotation bug

[PS5] System Popup Spam When Using Chat with Keyboard Connected

[Community][Steam][SteamDeck] Steam Deck Cursor Mode Not Working Correctly

Fixed gravity scoop enhancement affecting all modules

Fixed automechanic enhancement affecting all modules

Fixed priority targets selection with controller

Fixed UI visuals on the first frame of entering the tally screen

Fixed controller icon opacity for showing action progress

Fixed ambush not completing if freighter gets insta-killed

Fixed escape vector marker causing tooltip to sometimes not update

Fixed controller navigation skipping scroll views in settings

Temperature in Destroyer spawn room does not decrease if airlock gets opened.

IMPORTANT: There are more things aim to fix in an upcoming Patch 1.2.1. If you see things you believe is a bug, it will be helpful if you report it. Either on Steam - Bug reports >> or on our Discord (Channel: bug-reports)!

Known issues:

Memory leaks is reduced. But still some memory leaks present, that we want to fix.

Black screen have been substantially reduced. But, might still be occur in some edge cases

Now what are you waiting for!? Go play! And don't hesitate to share with us your experience on our Discord!

//Hutlihut Games Crew