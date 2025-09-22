Guess who has two thumbs and does not want to go to their day job tomorrow -- me! So I stayed up and patched Katanaut instead :D



Small emergency patch because I'm trying to work on getting verified for the Steam deck, and I need to push a few things for the steam folks tomorrow. Additionally a user mentioned that Katanaut was flagged by their windows defender, so I'm changing how Katanaut is packed now because apparently it's a common Godot Engine thing(exe and pck files are separate now). Apart from that, I'm pushing a bunch of other small things that I worked on over the weekend!



Core Changes:

- Level 2(Gardens) platform visibility was increased and overall background was updated.

- Offhand weapons can now be recycled by following down the "interact" button for 1.3 seconds.

- Follow up thought, we can recycle skill orbs through their menu, but would we also like to recycle skill orbs without entering their menu?

- Skill Orbs and Upgrade Syringes will no longer float in the air, because sometimes they were hard to reach when spawning mid-air.

- No longer packing the PCK files into the games main EXE file -- this can sometimes trigger Windows Defender.

- Warp 3 initial Echo timer reduced by 30%.

- Added testing group to credits!



Bug Fixes:

- Fixed issue where Mawhound projectiles were not passing through jump platforms.

- Fixed issue with some controllers and steam deck not being able to properly rebind keys due to deadzone on joystick.

- Fixed Lilithex sometimes teleporting outside of the boss fight zone.

- Fixed the issue of sometimes stamina bar being crooked after "out of stamina" animation.