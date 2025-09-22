Dash has come to KOPI. If you ever feel like you're falling behind and need to speed up, press [Left Alt] or (X) on the controller to dash. But be careful not to bump into things, or else you might knock yourself down.
Happy speedy cooking,
--KOPI team
Looking dashing
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2909961
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2909962
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2909963
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update