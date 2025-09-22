 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20072428 Edited 22 September 2025 – 07:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dash has come to KOPI. If you ever feel like you're falling behind and need to speed up, press [Left Alt] or (X) on the controller to dash. But be careful not to bump into things, or else you might knock yourself down.

Happy speedy cooking,
--KOPI team

