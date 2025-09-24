- Debuff heroes can now use their skills on spawnkilled enemies, ensuring they get their skill usage off more often.
- If a hero's skill is active when he is removed from the map, the active skill timer will continue to decrease normally, rather than end instantly like before. This means the hero's skill can still be active if you quickly place him back on the map.
- Added overflow bonus for having over 100% ultra gold, exp, or energy chance. Every 1% over 100% counts as +5% towards the ultra amount (ultra critical hits already worked this way).
- Slightly rebalanced daily tasks and weekly missions, and added a few new ones for late game players.
QoL Improvements:
- Added a short delay between the Weekly Community Event ending and the new one beginning. This should fix issues with some people losing contribution progress from the few minutes immediately after the weekly reset.
- Added each hero's mastery level/progress to the side hero placement menu.
- Added more anti-cheat and auto-ban checks.
Bug Fixes:
- Mastery exp is now calculated correctly when spawnkilling enemies. Previously, if you killed the enemy too fast, certain heroes with auras who required "kills within range" might not register the kill in time.
- Fixed a few bugs related to loading the tournament leaderboards.
- Fixed various other minor bugs and inconsistencies.
Changed files in this update