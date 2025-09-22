RCS usage/heat changes (somewhat quickly updated, needs refining)



A greatly changed Exo6 class. There's only one setup for it that's had a quick remake, which is Dhool. Will be pushing another patch with the rest of the planets default setups tomorrow.



Exo6 "hacky wheelbase shortening" and weight reduction

Wheel base shortened by moving wheels/swing arms in without yet 'fixing' issues with suspension clipping into tires/body

Mid axle moved back toward rear axle

Lighter again (1600 kgs)

Fuel weight remains lower

Total Exo6 weight ~2000kgs (was 3000)





UTV weight pushed forward + a little more power



Reverted tire model back somewhat to what it was (generally more traction)



RCS heat up rate reduced and increased fuel burn rate (was impossible to use up 100% before)



RCS cools down more at higher speeds



Tornados limited to max 4 per stage



dual rate springs can be set to 0-1



Exo6 tire specular values more accurate



fix: slicks had the wrong nominal load values



fix: infinite loading on some fusang seeds



fix: heat damage when upside down when not on lava



fix: discord bot not posting daily messages



fix: trax not clearing on replay skips



fix: disabled replay overlay UI on F1



fix: removed invisible 'mid axle' sliders for 4 wheelers on the service UI



fix: moved end gates if they're too close to obstacles



Exo6 only features 1 setup for the new weight: Dhool, all others will be somewhat broken.



RCS fuel usage rates and total fuel, heat up rates might need balancing



Ultratorque strength wasn't changed, so its quite strong on the Exo6. Considering leaving it as it adds another skill element (coming off throttle in the air)



Today's patch features a couple of quick-fire updates:We've reverted the weight changes and thrown in a quick change to the Exo6 wheelbase for your feedback. The wheelbase + axle position change seems to improve the turn in rate and weight transfer, but may have a tendency to lift the fronts with certain setups, without the middle axle stopping chassis pitch. This, along with some rcs burn rate changes, could unbalance some stuff - please let us know what you think.Total ListKnown Issues: