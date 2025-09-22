We're excited to launch Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.6.0 - Gear and Glory! This update introduces new equipment slots, a wealth of new gear, expanded server capacity for up to 10 players, and numerous fixes and tweaks to enhance your epic journey. Dive into the changelog below!
New Features & Content
- New Equipment Slot: Bracers - Equip powerful bracers to boost your stats!
- New Equipment Slot: Charm - Add charms for unique bonuses!
- Added a visual effect when a skillbar slot is used.
- Introduced a ton of new gear for the new equipment slots.
- Increased max players for dedicated servers to 10.
- New elite in Vault of the Vanished: Icescythe Lord.
- Added tutorial message for Combined Backpack mechanics.
- Dedicated servers now show messages when a player defeats an elite or boss.
- Temple of Valaark update progress: 50%.
Improvements
- Improved mercenaries performance to handle up to 30 mercs.
- Mercs now count as normal party members.
- Mercs no longer dismiss when connecting to a server.
- Increased character window size to fit all stats.
- Adjusted color of player names in social messages for better visibility.
- Improved stats for Crypt Lord Kharzul.
- Added message when a debuff resists cleansing.
- Ctrl+C now gracefully shuts down servers.
- Start a server with specific capacity using the-capacity parameter.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed UI issues on ultra-wide monitors.
- Fixed damage shields not showing correct damage type.
- Resolved bug with chests and the new Unique Reward System.
- Fixed incorrect “You have gathered a quest item” message appearing without the quest.
- Fixed bug with mob knockback causing issues when the victim dies.
- Corrected Pyrovax max health.
- Fixed bug where mercs could spawn behind walls.
- Resolved issues with Corrupted Dwarves and Braldur.
- Fixed dedicated server monster-related bug.
- Fixed item dragging from inventory to chest house.
- Corrected Zyrath zone ID.
- Ensured all quest completion Achievements are checked consistently.
Gameplay Changes
- Players can no longer be invited while in combat.
Thank you for your support! Jump in, explore the new features, and share your feedback on our Discord or in the Steam discussions. Let’s forge epic legends together! 🙌
