* Fixed background image of the main menu: no more black lines peeking around the edges.

* Fixed the Mayormono relic and crew list.

* Added missing translations for certain tooltips and cards.

* Fixed tooltip positioning when promoting a sailor: all tooltips now appear in the correct spot with the proper text.

* Fixed tooltips for certain enemy actions: every action now has a description.

* Fixed the initial Hub to prevent click-through when a panel is already open.

* Improved card selection and play by adding a third Drag & Drop mechanic: you can now drag a cannon shot directly onto an enemy to fire at them.