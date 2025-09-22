* Fixed background image of the main menu: no more black lines peeking around the edges.
* Fixed the Mayormono relic and crew list.
* Added missing translations for certain tooltips and cards.
* Fixed tooltip positioning when promoting a sailor: all tooltips now appear in the correct spot with the proper text.
* Fixed tooltips for certain enemy actions: every action now has a description.
* Fixed the initial Hub to prevent click-through when a panel is already open.
* Improved card selection and play by adding a third Drag & Drop mechanic: you can now drag a cannon shot directly onto an enemy to fire at them.
Bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update