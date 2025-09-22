 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20072315 Edited 22 September 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed background image of the main menu: no more black lines peeking around the edges.
* Fixed the Mayormono relic and crew list.
* Added missing translations for certain tooltips and cards.
* Fixed tooltip positioning when promoting a sailor: all tooltips now appear in the correct spot with the proper text.
* Fixed tooltips for certain enemy actions: every action now has a description.
* Fixed the initial Hub to prevent click-through when a panel is already open.
* Improved card selection and play by adding a third Drag & Drop mechanic: you can now drag a cannon shot directly onto an enemy to fire at them.

