Thanks for playing 'Parking Together!'

We've released a small update today (Version 1.0.2) with some user experience improvements for a few stages.

What's Fixed

"4-2 Park of Terror": Fixed an issue that could cause the frame rate to drop.

"4-4 PARK HAZARD": Adjusted the unstable behavior of some stage mechanics.

"5-3 TEARS OF THE PARKING": Adjusted some of the terrain to improve the player experience.





The update should be applied automatically the next time you restart your Steam client.

We're always working to make your parking life as fun as possible. If you spot any other issues, please don't hesitate to let us know in the Bug Report thread on our Community Hub!

Thanks for your support, and happy parking!

The Parking Together! Team