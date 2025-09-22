We’ve been aware of the long loading times players experienced the very first time launching the game. With this update we’ve worked on improving that initial loading process so you can get into the action faster.
In addition, we fixed a small bug that prevented players from achieving 100% completion. This should now be working correctly.
The update is live and available to download now — thanks for your patience and continued support!
Patch Notes – Version 1.0.4
Update notes via Steam Community
