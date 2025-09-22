 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20072125 Edited 22 September 2025 – 06:59:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve been aware of the long loading times players experienced the very first time launching the game. With this update we’ve worked on improving that initial loading process so you can get into the action faster.

In addition, we fixed a small bug that prevented players from achieving 100% completion. This should now be working correctly.

The update is live and available to download now — thanks for your patience and continued support!

