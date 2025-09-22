Achievements
There are now 10 new achievements for you to unlock, giving you a little extra challenge and some fun goals to reach. Some of the achievements are visible from the start, and others are secrets!
Steam Deck improvements
Many changes have been made to improve compatibility with Steam Deck. Controller icons are more accurate, the interface is bigger (by default) and text has been adjusted. It's currently being tested by Steam and hopefully the game will reach Steam Deck Verified status soon!
Tutorial
The tutorial has been completely overhauled and now guides you through more of the basics. It shows you how to rotate objects, how to move them up and down, and how to adjust the size of your room.
New items
Just like the other updates, this one also brings in new items. Everything here was kindly suggested by the community and includes instruments, crystals, teapots and new roof windows!
Your suggestions help make the game better, thank you for sharing them! Here is a full list of changes:
New features
Added 10 new Steam Achievements
Overhauled the tutorial (now teaches selection, rotation, room resizing & more)
Changes & improvements
Added 5 new sample objects (made by Silthulhu)
Added loading screen when preparing Steam Workshop items
Steam Workshop items are no longer reloaded when returning to the title screen
Added new animation and sound when downloading or uploading to Steam Workshop
Steam Workshop uploads now include a list of custom objects used
Adjusted the maximum scale from 2× to 3×
Increased interface size on Steam Deck; removed option to shrink
Adjusted custom mode interface to prevent overlapping elements
Changed the colors of the offset arrows to match the gizmo in custom mode
Added dividers to toolbar menus
Improved toolbar icons
Added tooltips to toolbar menu
Improved the round bathtub object
Fixes
Added boundaries for scaling objects via hotkeys
Fixed issue with tracking completed requests
Correct input glyphs now display on Steam Deck
Fixed input glyph sizing on Steam Deck
Fixed settings not applying in custom mode
New items
4× Flat roof window (Construction)
Tea pot (Food)
Tea kettle (Food)
Chimney top (Fireplaces)
Chimney top narrow (Fireplaces)
Moon shape (Shapes, custom mode)
Moustache shape (Shapes, custom mode)
Crystal (Accessories)
Crystal quartz (Accessories)
Crystal salt (Lamps)
Guitar acoustic (Accessories)
Guitar electric (Accessories)
