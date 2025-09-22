Achievements

There are now 10 new achievements for you to unlock, giving you a little extra challenge and some fun goals to reach. Some of the achievements are visible from the start, and others are secrets!

Steam Deck improvements

Many changes have been made to improve compatibility with Steam Deck. Controller icons are more accurate, the interface is bigger (by default) and text has been adjusted. It's currently being tested by Steam and hopefully the game will reach Steam Deck Verified status soon!

Tutorial

The tutorial has been completely overhauled and now guides you through more of the basics. It shows you how to rotate objects, how to move them up and down, and how to adjust the size of your room.

New items

Just like the other updates, this one also brings in new items. Everything here was kindly suggested by the community and includes instruments, crystals, teapots and new roof windows!

Your suggestions help make the game better, thank you for sharing them! Here is a full list of changes:

New features

Added 10 new Steam Achievements

Overhauled the tutorial (now teaches selection, rotation, room resizing & more)

Changes & improvements

Added 5 new sample objects (made by Silthulhu)

Added loading screen when preparing Steam Workshop items

Steam Workshop items are no longer reloaded when returning to the title screen

Added new animation and sound when downloading or uploading to Steam Workshop

Steam Workshop uploads now include a list of custom objects used

Adjusted the maximum scale from 2× to 3×

Increased interface size on Steam Deck; removed option to shrink

Adjusted custom mode interface to prevent overlapping elements

Changed the colors of the offset arrows to match the gizmo in custom mode

Added dividers to toolbar menus

Improved toolbar icons

Added tooltips to toolbar menu

Improved the round bathtub object

Fixes

Added boundaries for scaling objects via hotkeys

Fixed issue with tracking completed requests

Correct input glyphs now display on Steam Deck

Fixed input glyph sizing on Steam Deck

Fixed settings not applying in custom mode

New items