22 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Achievements

There are now 10 new achievements for you to unlock, giving you a little extra challenge and some fun goals to reach. Some of the achievements are visible from the start, and others are secrets!

Steam Deck improvements

Many changes have been made to improve compatibility with Steam Deck. Controller icons are more accurate, the interface is bigger (by default) and text has been adjusted. It's currently being tested by Steam and hopefully the game will reach Steam Deck Verified status soon!

Tutorial

The tutorial has been completely overhauled and now guides you through more of the basics. It shows you how to rotate objects, how to move them up and down, and how to adjust the size of your room.

New items

Just like the other updates, this one also brings in new items. Everything here was kindly suggested by the community and includes instruments, crystals, teapots and new roof windows!

Your suggestions help make the game better, thank you for sharing them! Here is a full list of changes:

New features

  • Added 10 new Steam Achievements

  • Overhauled the tutorial (now teaches selection, rotation, room resizing & more)

Changes & improvements

  • Added 5 new sample objects (made by Silthulhu)

  • Added loading screen when preparing Steam Workshop items

  • Steam Workshop items are no longer reloaded when returning to the title screen

  • Added new animation and sound when downloading or uploading to Steam Workshop

  • Steam Workshop uploads now include a list of custom objects used

  • Adjusted the maximum scale from 2× to 3×

  • Increased interface size on Steam Deck; removed option to shrink

  • Adjusted custom mode interface to prevent overlapping elements

  • Changed the colors of the offset arrows to match the gizmo in custom mode

  • Added dividers to toolbar menus

  • Improved toolbar icons

  • Added tooltips to toolbar menu

  • Improved the round bathtub object

Fixes

  • Added boundaries for scaling objects via hotkeys

  • Fixed issue with tracking completed requests

  • Correct input glyphs now display on Steam Deck

  • Fixed input glyph sizing on Steam Deck

  • Fixed settings not applying in custom mode

New items

  • 4× Flat roof window (Construction)

  • Tea pot (Food)

  • Tea kettle (Food)

  • Chimney top (Fireplaces)

  • Chimney top narrow (Fireplaces)

  • Moon shape (Shapes, custom mode)

  • Moustache shape (Shapes, custom mode)

  • Crystal (Accessories)

  • Crystal quartz (Accessories)

  • Crystal salt (Lamps)

  • Guitar acoustic (Accessories)

  • Guitar electric (Accessories)

