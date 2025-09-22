Hey stargazers!



After an amazing journey in Early Access, our game is officially out in full release today—and fittingly, it launches under the shadow of the September 21st solar eclipse.

Community-Driven Updates Since Early Access

Since our Early Access launch, the game has grown incredibly thanks to your feedback and support. During the 6-month EA period, we made over 130 updates thanks to our small community's feedback. We will continue moving forward with the same dedication in the full release.

Here are some highlights:

Daily & Custom Modes: Inspired by realtime astrological events, every run can change dramatically.

Ascensions: 20 ascension levels.

New Bosses & Encounters: More enemies, more chaos, more challenge.

Visual Updates: Renewed animations and card icons.

Sound Updates: SFX effects and soundtrack pieces.

Quality of Life Improvements: Map drawing and card layout configurations, run logs, card and boon codex, player profiles.

Heroes & Cards: 3 heroes, 200+ hero cards, 50+ elemental cards.

Boons: 120+ zodiac boons and 20+ chaos boons.

What's New in Full Release?

Twelve constellations. but three battles for purification. One inevitable truth: what you don't conquer becomes your doom. Each corrupted zodiac sign offers a choice—cleanse it now, or face its wrath later.

Your ultimate enemy doesn't just await you—it's built from every constellation you couldn't save, creating a final encounter as unique as your path through the corrupted cosmos.

What's Next?

More zodiac & chaos boons (first patch)

Daily mode + leaderboard

Monthly balance updates

Community-driven improvements

Controller support

To everyone who joined us in Early Access. You're the real stars of this journey. This eclipse is just the beginning. Thank you for being here.