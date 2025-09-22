 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20071990 Edited 22 September 2025 – 06:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update introduces bug fixes and small improvements.
- Finally fixed drifting objects issue
- You can now see caret in the text box while editing a text object
- The the default quality is made low by default, you can change it anytime under settings

